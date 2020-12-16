Nigeria must restructure before 2023 polls — Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

….Hands over 33 vehicles, 396 motorcycles for Amotekun take-off

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, called for the restructuring of the country before the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Makinde said this while handing over 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, for its take-off.

While addressing members of the corps during the occasion, at the Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Ibadan, the governor expressed that the clamour for the establishment of state police to protect lives and property birthed the community policing system.

Makinde, however, berated moves by some political leaders across the country towards becoming president in 2023.

He said: “I heard some of our political leaders are going around to say they want to be president of Nigeria in 2023. I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people, to restructure Nigeria.

“It doesn’t matter who is the president in Abuja, if they restructure Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government.”

He promised to make the welfare of the Corps top priority, saying: “We will ensure we do everything humanly possible to support you, so, do not be afraid.”

Earlier in his address, Chairman of Amotekun Corps, Col. Kunle Togun (retd), commended the governor for his support and concern towards securing the lives of the people in the state.

He expressed his readiness to make Amotekun Corps accountable and responsible to the people by ensuring discipline and diligence in their operation.

