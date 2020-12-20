Ngige's community rejects reinstated monarch 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu -Awka

Alor, the home town of Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has rejected the reinstatement of its embattled traditional ruler, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo, saying the lifting of the suspension by Governor Willie Obiano, meant nothing to them.

According to a section of the community, Okonkwo is no longer the traditional ruler of Alor, adding that the people have since selected and crowned Igwe Ebelechukwu Chukwumesili as their new monarch.

Vanguard recalls that Okonkwo and eleven other traditional rulers in Anambra State, were suspended for one year by Governor Obiano few months ago for visiting Abuja without permission from the state government.

However, the suspension of some of them, including Okonkwo, was lifted, while three others were purportedly dethroned by the governor.

President General of Alor People’s Assembly, APA, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, said in a statement on Sunday that Okonkwo was an imposition to the community

He said: “Most of us are already aware that the Anambra State government has lifted the suspension it placed months ago on some traditional rulers including the self-styled and purported traditional ruler of Alor, Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo.

“This is the wisdom of the executive Governor of Anambra State, and therefore the decision of government of the state. As law abiding citizens, we assure the governor of our respect and loyalty.

“However, what the Alor Peoples Assembly cannot certainly assure or stop is the “passive resistance” of the people of Alor to this six years old imposition reenacted by the extant restoration of certificate to Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo as a traditional ruler.

“The reason is that every ruler needs the acquiescence of the subjects to be. Unfortunately, Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo has none and therefore cannot be.

“We dare say that by the reason and decision of the overwhelming majority of Alor people, he is not our traditional ruler!

”Certificate makes no Igwe, just as the hood makes no monk. Only the will of the people, clearly expressed in the sovereign power does.

“The power and the authority of the people of Alor have untrammeled, been given to H.R.M., Igwe Collins Ebelechukwu Chukwumesili (Ebubechukw-Uzo) as Ezediohamma III, The Igwe of Alor.

“No compromise! The Eze-Ofor VIII of Alor, Chief Gibson Onyekaonwu on that occasion gave him the sacred ‘Ofor Alor’ and ancestral traditional Staff of Office.

”Trite to say it is the Community that crowns while the Government accords certificate and not the other way round.

“We therefore regret nothing whatsoever, for Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo has been gallivanting with the certificate of recognition since 2014, yet a verifiable 99 percent of Ndi-Alor snub him,” the PG said.

Meanwhile, Okonkwo, commended Governor Willie Obiano for what he called his magnanimity in lifting his suspension, adding that he was still the recognised traditional ruler of Alor.

He appealed to the people of the community to remain calm as, according to him, “Alor is united and there peace in our community”.

He maintained that Alor does not have two monarchs as being insinuate and calling on all the sons and daughters of the community to join hands in making the land a better place.



