NGF pledges to provide functional education system in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…Congratulates SSANU President, Ibrahim on victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, has said that it is committed to providing functional university education in Nigeria.

Chairman of the NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi made the pledge in a congratulatory letter to the President of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim on his election victory.

The NGF Chairman in the letter said, “As Visitors to all State Universities in Nigeria, we at the NGF are fully committed to providing functional university education in Nigeria. We, therefore, look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with all critical stakeholders in the university system, particularly, the unions.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum, I wish to sincerely congratulate you on your election as the National President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU).

“Knowing your antecedents and contributions to the university system over the years, I strongly believe you are the proper person to lead this important association at this time.”

Recall that in a keenly contested election on November 10, during the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference held in Abuja, Comrade Ibrahim, who was a former branch Chairman of the union at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, MAUTECH, Yola, scored 501 votes to defeat his opponent, Comrade Solomon Affa, who scored 392 votes.

READ ALSO:

Alfa was the immediate past Vice President representing North before the election.

In his acceptance speech after being declared winner of the election by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Linus Akata, the new President, Comrade Ibrahim described his emergence as divinely ordained.

He said, “As I congratulate us on this feat, please be assured that the days ahead of us shall be momentous. In the coming days, the new NAC will unfold a road map that will guide our short, medium, and long term projections. The commencement of the great and golden era of SSANU is now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: