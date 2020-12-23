NAF to receive fighter aircraft in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Air Staff Air, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, says the Nigeria Air Force will receive a new A-29 Super Tucano fighter aircraft in 2021 to strengthen defence.

Abubakar said this during the inauguration of officers accommodation and a 1.3-kilometre road at NAF Base Kainji, Niger.

“Some time ago, I was here to commission one of the three Alpha Jet Aircraft programmed for Periodic Depot Maintenance and the rehabilitated 2.8-kilometre road infrastructure in this base.

“I am highly delighted to be here again today for the commissioning of another set of projects.

“This is in fulfilment of my earlier promise that additional projects would be undertaken to enhance your competence,” he said.

He explained that the provision of additional infrastructure at the base was to appreciate the effort and contribution of the personnel of 407 Air Combat Training Group in projecting Air Power across the country.

“I thought it necessary that they have a befitting environment to further motivate them towards better output in their endeavour.

“The projects being commissioned today are part of our efforts towards ensuring a befitting environment and better living conditions in Kainji base.

“These accommodations among others which were earlier commissioned and some ongoing ones will ensure that personnel of the unit have an environment conducive to retire to on completion of the day’s work.

“Additionally, the base is being positioned to receive and efficiently support the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft which is expected to arrive in the country towards the end of the second quarter of 2021.

He noted that the sacrifices being made by the personnel must be supported by all Nigerians for them to do more for the nation.

He also urged the personnel to continue to exhibit high level of discipline and professionalism.

“You must strive to meet the expectations of the country at this time of heightened security challenges by protecting the citizenry and our critical assets as well as bringing succour to the despaired.

He appreciated the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said in spite of the current economic realities, provided the necessary support to ensure the readiness and welfare of the Armed Forces.

Abubakar also expressed appreciation to host communities for their support and the peaceful co-existence with the Air Force personnel.

Earlier, the Commander of 407 Air Combat Training Group, Wing Commander Gambo Maidawa, appreciated the air chief for the projects.

Maidawa said that the provision of accommodation for personnel “will definitely translate to increased work drive and heightened morale towards attainment of NAF mission”.

The Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Halliru-Dantoro, among other dignitaries, attended the inauguration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

