MURDER OF PASTOR, PREGNANT WIFE: Blood of the innocent crying for justice  – Church General Overseer

…Dedicates King’s Assembly

By Olayinka LATONA

The General Overseer (G.O.) of the Gospel Faith Mission International GOFAMINT, Pastor Elijah Abina, has spoken out against the murder of a pastor of the church in Makurdi, Benue State, Moses Udam, and pregnant wife, Nkechi, by yet unknown assailants, saying the blood of the innocent is crying for justice.

Abina called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in stemming insecurity in the country.

The G.O. spoke during the dedication of GOFAMINT King’s Assembly Cathedral, Ikorodu District.

Abina, who was represented at the occasion by the church Deputy General Overseer, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi, said security was one of the cardinal promises made by the Buhari administration during electioneering campaign.

But he said, unfortunately, Nigeria is becoming largely insecure.

Abina lamented the murder of the GOFAMINT pastor and wife, asking Buhari to tackle insecurity in the country and also fish out the killers.

His words:”The number one job of government is to protect the citizens and that is what President Buhari vowed to do.

“The nation is groaning because of insecurity. Without security, there will not be employment, development, investors from abroad will not come in; even local investors will be afraid and would want to go out of the country.

“It is unfortunate that the only place that is safe in Nigeria is Aso Rock and that is very bad.”

The cleric said Buhari should immediately replace Service Chiefs.

“Gospel Faith Mission International is calling on the Presidency to fish out the killer of our pastor. It is evil to kill a human right lawyer, a committed Christian and servant of God.

“He was murdered alongside his pregnant wife.

“It is evil, the blood of the innocent is crying for vengeance. Government should fish out the perpetrators to face justice.”

Meanwhile the cleric urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Nigeria to overcome insecurity.

The General Secretary of GOFAMINT, Pastor Femi Omowunmi, while delivering a sermon at the occasion, called on the congregation to live a life worthy of emulation at all times, saying Christians were expected to live holy and life of integrity.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Vessels in The Great House’, Omowunmi further admonished Christians to live Christ like life in their places of work and businesses, adding that it was the light of Christ in them that would distinguish them as individuals.

