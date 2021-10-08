The murdered Pastor

By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, under the joint leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to fish out those behind the killing of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna, in Kano and to punish them accordingly.

Pastor Yohanna who headed the New Life for All Nations Church in Masu Community, Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano,was reportedly killed by irate youths.



The two clerics also called on men and women of goodwill to rise up against religious intolerance, saying no reason could justify the gruesome murder of Yohanna. In a statement signed on their behalf by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, the duo recalled that those who killed the pastor also attacked the church building, its staff office and school, and also destroyed his house.



The council said that criminals who thought they could treat their fellow citizens unjustly under the guise of religion, should be taught a lesson that institutions exist in Nigeria to ensure that they faced justice.



The statement reads in part, “The Council received the sad news from the Kano State Branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 that Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna was murdered by some irate youths of Masu community where he had lived and pastored the New Life for All Nations Church for about 10 years.

NIREC appreciates the leadership of Kano State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the assistant coordinator, CAN, Sumaila LGA for being proactive in visiting Masu to manage and prevent further conflicts and reprisal.

“We also appreciate the role of the security agents in ensuring peace by protecting lives and property in the community. Those who did not take the law into their own hands by contacting the DPO of Gani Police Division are well appreciated. NIREC condemns the killing of the pastor, the attack on the church building, school, staff office and the destruction of his house. No reason can justify this criminality.



“We, therefore, condole with the family of Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and pray that God grant him eternal repose. We also pray that those arrested and all those involved in this criminal act must be seen to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

NIREC appeals to the Kano State command of the Nigeria Police Force to honestly do the needful. We also call on all the relevant security agencies to properly investigate this gruesome murder and ensure that those found culpable are made to face justice.

“NIREC calls on the citizens of Kano and Nigeria to continue to strive for peaceful coexistence in the various communities of the nation.



“We call for calm as NIREC is already in touch with Rev. Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, CAN Chairman, Kano State; and the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to find the way forward out of this unfortunate incident.”

