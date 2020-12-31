Breaking News
Most eventful month with Tolulope Arotile, Erica,  Joy Nunieh

July
Tolulope Arotile

July

Tragedy struck again when Tolulope Oluwatoyin Sarah Arotile, the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force was killed in a freak accident.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija serenaded millions of trendy Nigerians, who hung out to every action of the show’s beauties, Nengi and Erica.

It was high drama and also a reality show with erstwhile NDDC Managing Director Joy Nunieh, who kept throwing stones at the glasshouse after she was sacked on 19 February 2020 by President Buhari and replaced immediately by Kemebradikumo Pondei.

Nunieh was at the centre of the NDDC scandal which laid allegations against Godswill Akpabio.

Joy Nunieh

