Mob set armed robbery suspect ablaze in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Police authority in Osun State has confirmed that a mob in Ile-Ife area of the State has set another armed robbery suspect ablaze for allegedly snatching a motorcycle from the owner.

This was coming ten days after two suspects were also lynched by a mob around Lagere area of the town after failed attempt to snatch a motorcycle.

Similarly, two female suspects were burnt to death by a mob at Iwo area of the state for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child.

Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the yet to be identified suspect, snatched a motorcycle from a part of the town on Sunday and was chased by commercial motorcyclists to Oke-Ogbo area where he was arrested.

However, rather than handing over the suspect to the police, he was set ablaze before the patrol could get to the scene.

READ ALSO: 19 armed robbers escape from police custody in Calabar

“An unknown suspect allegedly snatched a motorcycle from the owner and was pursued by a set of commercial motorcyclists to Oke-Ogbo area of Ile-Ife, where he was caught but unfortunately the mob set him on fire before the arrival of the police patrol team.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie has ordered Investigation into the matter with a view to unravelling the circumstances behind the death of the suspect,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: