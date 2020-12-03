Mitsubishi launches virtual showroom in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

VISITING a car showroom is just a click away with the newly-launched Massilia Motors virtual showroom displaying Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs, and the legendary pick-up.

General Manager, Massilia Motors Ltd., Mr. Olatunji Itiola, told Motoring Vanguard that the showroom comes with benefits as it guarantees safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring potential customers can avoid contact until the last phase of their intended purchase.

It also enhances convenience because customers are not restricted to the usual office hours and can take their time to explore the models on display and specifications without feeling pressured by a sales representative.

According to him, customers are also assured of ease of use as the virtual showroom is not only for the tech-savvy, but can be explored by all by simply logging on to www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ng and clicking on the virtual showroom tab.

He said that exploring a model is as easy as selecting the car of your choice, opening the door with just one click, and navigating the car in a 360-degree experience.

On display are Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport ASX, all sport utility vehicles, and the award-winning Mitsubishi L200 pick-up.

On why Massilia came up with virtual showroom, the General Manager said: “A virtual showroom is a tool for easier decision making, as a prospective customer can share the link with family and friends, unlike the physical visits where only people present can advise.

“To enhance interaction with customers, Massilia Motors has also offered a WhatsApp Business plug-in to enable seamless communication with sales executives.”

The general manager stated that well-trained sales representatives are available for customers who want to make further inquiries, take a test drive or close deals virtually.

“With the launch of our virtual showroom, we expect more customers to explore our models since the challenge associated with physical presence has been resolved,” he stated.

Massilia Motors is the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction.

With operations run by the CFAO Group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

