By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, lamented that many aged people in Ekiti lacked care and adequate attention, saying the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi would turn their situation around by making them to live a meaningful life.

Mrs Fayemi said the aged deserve recognition in view of the crises they had faced in life and contributiiobs they had made to stabilise the society and for the upkeep of their children in spite of their poverty level.

Mrs Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday during a Photo Exhibition heralding the official launch of the 2020 Ekiti State Festival of Arts and Culture christened EKIFEST.

Mrs Fayemi at the event presented gifts on behalf of the government to 75 aged people as a mark of recognition for the contributions to the growth and development of the state.

She commended the Ministry of Arts and Culture for doing Ekiti proud by the superlative performances of its cultural troupe in national and continental competitions as well as promotion of the entertainment industry .

Speaking about her fond fraternity with the aged, Mrs Fayemi said: “Many of you are familiar with the story of late Princess Jolaade Osho, a destitute centenarian from Ikere-Ekiti who I met last year and adopted as a mother. Mama Osho passed away peacefully in February 2020 after many years of loneliness and suffering, but living her last days in comfort and peace of mind.

“My relationship with Mama Osho began because of the Ounje Arugbo project I started in 2018, a rebranded version of the Food Bank project I ran during the JKF1 administration (2010-2014). We have discovered many elderly persons across Ekiti State since the Mama Osho story happened, and we have quietly helped rehabilitate quite a number of them.

“They either no longer have children to care for them, or they do but their children are also poor. I keep asking myself, should anything happen to these elderly people tomorrow, who will know their story? Many of them do not have famous children who will bring the whole world to their hometown to celebrate them, with a glossy funeral programme full of wonderful memories”.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prof. Rasaq Ojo Bakare, disclosed that Governor Kayode Fayemi is determined to make Ekiti a destination of business in the arts, culture and tourism.

Bakare said the government would pump money into the funding of film projects to further expose Ekiti as a vibrant state on the map of entertainment industry.

“We are also looking embarking on funding of state selected community cultural festivals for global tourism patronage to enhance revenue. The state is also committed to the funding of developmental visions that can turn our tourism sites into a marketable products”.

The Professor of Theatre Arts said the government will establish an arts and crafts village in the state for the promotion of creative writing entrepreneurship , skill acquisition , talent development , social empowerment and self dependency.

The Speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, said the exhibition further corroborated the fact that this government is desirous of fraternising with all the strata of the society regardless of class and financial standing .

“Most of the elders that were being honoured and promoted by Mrs Fayemi have been neglected, not by wickedness, but by circumstances of our society . This year’s EKIFEST is to promote our values, which believes in respect for the elderly as demonstrated by this government”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

