Mother Dearest births children art competition @ Nike Art Gallery 

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The 2025 edition of the Mother Dearest annual art exhibition hosted by Nike Art Gallery, Lagos broke records with an astonishing 20, 000 viewers, 60 captivating entries, and global online participation, showcasing the power of art to unite and inspire.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which launched Mother Dearest on the global stage, this year’s grand final held on Sunday, September 14, 2025 was an exhilarating culmination. From a pool of entries received between July 19 and August 8, 2025, three prize winners emerged, showcasing their talents via a virtual exhibition that captivated audiences worldwide.

Among the esteemed guests were representatives from Legends Art Academy and Front Range School, alongside parents and dignitaries, all gathered to celebrate the young artists’ talents. The sage, Founder of Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs) Dr. Nike Okundaye took center stage to present awards and certificates to the finalists, acknowledging their exceptional creativity and skill. Young creatives whose entries made the final shortlist include: Dalena Danda’s “Her Purity”, Maria Norman-Salako’s “Roots of Light”, Sophia Akinfolurin’s “Safe in Her Hands”, Michelle Marcetic’s “Mother Gold”, Motunrayo Safaru and Alegria El-Kousa’s “Stillness of Love”, Mariam Hammad’s “Rooted in Her”, and Ibrahim Oluwamayowa’s”Wura Mi”.

The prize money, #300,000 went to Sophia Akinfolurin of Front Range School, who won the first prize with her entry, “Safe in Her Hands”, the second prize with a cash reward of #150, 000 went to Michelle Marcetic of Avi-Cenna International School

for her “Mother Gold” while the third place which attracted a cash prize of #100,000 was jointly won by Motunrayo Safaru and Alegria El-Kausa with “Stillness of Love” who also represent Avi-Cenna International School, Lagos, Nigeria.

Explaining why the organizers allowed joint-winners, the co-curator, Yusuf Durodola, a multidisciplinary artist and educator remarked that the competition was meant to encourage, motivate, and support creative energy. “The idea is to encourage collaboration among the young artists. As there is love in sharing, they are not to see what they are doing strictly as a competition, but a communal engagement where each person values others’ input, allowing for peaceful co-existence,” Durodola opined, adding that the legacy project organizer, who currently doubles as Head and Director, Nike Art Galleries, USA, Oluwaseyi Awoyomi, allowed the emergence of the duo as a team to inspire collaborative efforts among youngsters that have similar mindsets on projects they share interest in.

The New York-based curator, Mrs Oluwaseyi Awoyomi aka Shayee, first daughter of the legendary artist, and founder of Nike Art Galleries, Chief (Mrs) Nike Davis-Okundaye highlighted the purpose of the annual Mother Dearest art project, saying: “Art Nike Art Gallery, Our mission is deeply rooted in promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of Nigeria. As a family-owned gallery, we proudly pass down the legacy of African art from one generation to the next, fostering a deep connection to our heritage while embracing contemporary influences. This legacy is not just about the art itself but the values, stories, and traditions that shape it, which we hold dear as we preserve them for future generations.”

Shayee also reminisced on the legendary artist’s transgenerational impact over the years, saying, “From the young age of three, I have been under mother’s tutelage, learning firsthand the significance of our heritage and the power of art as a medium for cultural expression. I have the honour of continuing my mother’s legacy. I am committed to expanding our gallery’s mission by connecting African art with a global audience, fostering cross-cultural exchange, collaboration, and understanding,” she enthused, adding that

Nike Art Gallery is more than a collection of beautiful works. “It is a vibrant hub of African creativity, where we provide a space for artists, collectors, and art lovers to unite, celebrate, and promote the rich cultural tapestry of Africa. By doing so, we ensure that African art’s legacy transcends borders and generations. Our commitment to this mission is reflected in every gallery, art center, and foundation we establish, as we continue to bring the beauty and history of African art to the world.”

Closely, following her mother’s footsteps, Shayee, also showcases Nigeria’s culture through cultural dance, art, and tourism. The mother of four, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment Technology from the New York City College of Technology, revealed that she lives for art which she incorporates into whatever else she does. As a dynamic and resourceful multimedia and multidimensional artist, Shayee works with diverse media, combining textile design and sculpture with performing arts as a cultural dancer, singer, and actor. To her, art is a language of many dialects, which she uses as a medium to communicate the truth.

The phenomenal artist also revealed that she draws inspiration from many role models, especially artists that belong to Nigeria’s famous Osogbo School, which has her parents (Twin Seven Seven and Nike Okundaye) at the vanguard. Her choice of models is informed by their consistency, unique styles, character, and enduring legacy in the industry.

Speaking on her vision for the art industry in Nigeria, Shayee said that she intends to preserve and promote various art mediums, particularly those from the generation of Osogbo School of Art. She recalled her childhood days in an art village, where she had often accompanied the matriarch, her mother to search for Adire clothes in many textile markets.

From the way she spoke, Shayee obviously drives irrepressible energy from patterns in the Yoruba traditional adire, through which she unspokenly conveys communicates her ideologies, using divergent language patterns while collaborating with different organizations to celebrate the resilience of women and their unspoken dialogue that reflects in Adire artworks. The prodigious artist and art promoter has collaborated with famous organizations, including: Harlem Needle Arts, Huntington Art Council, NY Citi Corp Arts, the Black Philanthropy, NYS Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, Riverside Church, Bring Back Our Girls, and the National Black Theater to promote Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

The Mother Dearest Exhibition is established as a global platform for creativity, connection, and cultural expression. It has transcended its initial purpose as a personal tribute in honour of the founder’s mother and has metamorphosed to an annual event dedicated to uplifting artists at all levels, especially young creatives, promoting community spirit, celebrating art, and storytelling.

Describing the response to 2025 children art competition which is an offshoot of her brainchild, “Mother Dearest Exhibition” as wowing, Mrs Awoyomi Oluwaseyi revealed that it was open to young artists aged between 11 and 18. She praised the teachers and facilitators whose dedication contributed significantly the project’s resounding success. However, expressed concern that many applicants, particularly those outside Nigeria struggled to follow through to the final stage, despite widespread pleas for support from caregivers and relatives. Noting

that Mother Dearest is more than an exhibition, Shayee stressed that “It is an offering of gratitude and love in honour of mothers and mother figures for their nurturing, guidance, and sacrifices, ” adding that “Mother Dearest also symbolically embodies the idea of a village: the teachers, mentors, parents, and communities, who pour themselves into young creatives, helping them to grow and thrive.”

As the curtains drew to a close on Mother Dearest 2025, it was clear that this year’s edition had not only built upon the success of its inaugural edition but had also surpassed expectations. With over 60 online entries from across the globe, the event showcased a kaleidoscope of creativity, from thought-provoking installations to captivating performances. In addition, the audience played a pivotal role, actively participating in voting for the eventual winners, which added an exciting layer of engagement to the event. The presence of esteemed guests like the Chief Host, fondly known as “Mama Nike”, further underscored the event’s growing influence in the art world. Ultimately, Mother Dearest 2025 proved that art, in all its forms, continues to inspire, challenge, and unite people.