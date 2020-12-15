Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Professionally managing human resources in homes, offices and government will get the country out of economic recession, as it will cut cost, stem wastage and prevent avoidable disasters.

This was the position of Mr. Abell Minna, Registrar/CEO of Chartered Institute of Human Resources and Strategic Management, CIHRSM.

Minna spoke to newsmen at the Institute’s annual conference in Lagos, where the investiture of fellows and new members was also held.

Speaking earlier along the same lines was Dr. Augustine Agugua, who stood in for Professor B. E. A. Oghojafor, President/Chairman of Council, CIHRSM.

According to him, “Managing human resources in a decrepit and exploitative way is one of the challenges facing the country.

“If emphasis is placed on service to humanity, with consideration for the human person rather than profit, Nigeria would recover and no subsequent economic recession will have so much impact on the economy.”

For Minna, “The only way out of this recession is to apply professionalism in all aspects of life and work. Accountants, engineer, journalists— every professional— should deploy their skills in the right environment.

“All the countries that are huge economically developed the individual, because everyone single person is a resource in a specific area.

“Placing somebody with a particular (professional) skill in the wrong workspace is where Nigeria is lagging behind; no professionalism.

“To get out of this recession, we must cut cost and to cut cost, professionals must work in their areas of expertise. This where human resources managers come in.

“This will minimise the risk of wastage in terms of time, manpower and finances, and reduce accidents. Otherwise, these will slow down the development of firms, local government, state and the country.”

The Registrar noted that the investiture was for 80 fellows, 89 members, 100 associate members and 180 graduate members.

