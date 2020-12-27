Breaking News
Man on the run after allegedly stealing neighbour’s items worth N1.4m

The suspect

Detectives are on the hunt for a man, Somto Okolie, who allegedly stole items such as laptop, iPhones, AirPods, etc worth over 1.4 million naira from his neighbour’s room.

The theft happened in the early hours of 25th December 2020 at 124 Ilaje road, Bariga area of Lagos state while the neighbour was deeply asleep.

According to Mr Austin, the owner of items stolen, Somto admitted to having committed the crime when he was contacted but has refused to return them after promising to do so.

Mr Austin is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts is urged to call 08133194712

Vanguard News Nigeria

