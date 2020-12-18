Kankara schoolboys: Our students are complete – Vice Principal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after they arrived Katsina, Yahaya Salauwa, Vice Principal of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, confirmed that the abducted schoolboys are complete.

After kidnapping them on 11 of December (a week to today), they were taken to Tsafe, Zamfara State. The pupils regained freedom yesterday and were currently being treated in Katsina

However, speaking on Friday at the Katsina state government house where the freed schoolboys were hosted, Salauwa said he recognises the pupils and that their number is complete.

“I can confirm to you that the student I saw were all our students and we’re extremely excited to see them alive.

“We can’t forget the day they were abducted, we were all traumatised and became sleepless praying for their safe return. I can tell you that all the students are complete and none is missing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

