By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has blamed insecurity in parts of the country on the various state leaders of the group “for neglecting Fulani youths”.

The President, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, made the accusation, weekend, at the inauguration of North-Western states executives of MACBAN in Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

Kirowa accused the body’s states head of allowing youths in their domains go out of control.

The President, who could not hide his anger, explained that it is common knowledge that “Fulani were victims of various forms of persecutions and criminality” but that they had no Fulani-owned media to give them a voice.

He said: “Before any other person gets kidnapped about 20 or more Fulani people must have suffered the same fate with payment of ransoms, which no media had bothered to report or investigate in the past.

“We have to tell ourselves the truth that we have failed in our responsibility of giving our children the right training and good upbringing that ought to have shaped them to be better people.

“We cannot continue to wallow in denial when it is a fact that majority of criminals arrested across the country are from among us. They went that way because of our sheer negligence.”

Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, who is also the Ardon Zuru, stated further that the ball was now in the court of leaders and the rest of the Fulani societies to either unite and provide their children with a better home training and education or continue to stain the name of the tribe.

Earlier, the National Secretary-General in charge of North-West of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, urged the newly-inaugurated leaders to team up with heads of security operatives in their various states for a smooth working relationship.

Ngelzarma noted that the association was a non-political one, which is why the Sultan of Sokoto is serving as BOT Chairman, with the Emir of Kano, Lamido of Adamawa and others as members.

He then urged Fulani herders to embrace the modern trend of cattle ranching to avoid conflicts with farmers and continued exposure to criminal tendencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

