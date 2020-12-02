ICT: TETFUND empowers 100 Oko Polytechnic staff in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

No fewer than 100 staff of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, have undergone training on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aimed at empowering them for greater productivity.

The five–day programme was mounted by the ICT giant, Tenece Professional Services Limited and was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Director of TETFund in the institution, Dr Chioma Awuzie, the aim of the capacity building programme, which drew participants from both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Polytechnic, was to keep them abreast of the modern technology in teaching and learning, as well as acquaint them with the new technology and growing trend to integrate ICT into education.

The training programme was organized in stages. While the first stage was on web upgrade, the second was tailored towards improving the ICT skills of the participants.

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, while appreciating TETFund for the commitment in ensuring quality education in the country through capacity building, observed that Federal Polytechnic, Oko was one of the beneficiaries of the Federal government’s intervention programme through TETFund.

She said: “I am privileged to have benefited a lot from TETfund since I assumed office a year and seven months ago. Last month, we commissioned a gigantic building and an ultra-modern multipurpose hall at the extension site of the Polytechnic, courtesy of TETFund.

“Very soon, two more other buildings, including the Bio and Renewable Energy department will be commissioned, while foundation laying stone of the department of Chemical Engineering and other critical infrastructure will be laid soon, all coming from TETFund.

“Also, virtually all the technical departments in the institution, including Engineering departments, Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Mass Communication, among others that have laboratories have all been equipped by the intervention agency, the TETFund.”

The Rector noted that the training was an opportunity for staff to gain in depth knowledge on the best practices and ways of using ICT to support education and make the participants to understand the best applications, web platforms and ICT solutions for teachers and other staff.

On the expectations of participants from the training, Nwafulugo said she hoped to see an increased ICT skills and confidence in computer age among them and announced that all participants would be gifted with a brand new configured HP laptop computer to aid them in their work.

ALSO READ: Man remanded over N1m land sales fraud in Osun

The Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, Mr Obini Onuchukwu, while thanking TETfund for the sponsorship, described the gesture as apt, especially in this era where every staff was expected to be proficient in the use of computer.

He commended the Rector, Dr. Nwafulugo for what he called her leadership ingenuity and prowess, describing her as the best gift to the institution.

Listing some achievements under the Rector, Onuchukwu said: “It is worthy of note that over 200 staff of the Polytechnic were recently converted, while about 405 staff whose promotions were hitherto stagnated were promoted.

“At the extension site of the Polytechnic, the 1.2 kilometres road construction is ongoing and will soon be commissioned to open up the area. Similarly, the school constructed and will soon commission a multi-million naira bottle water plant at the institution.

“There is also an ongoing construction of Food Technology building and award of contract for construction of a classroom block at Atani campus of the institution. She has also secured approval for construction of two medical centres at Ufuma and Atani campuses.

“The Rector also acquired more benches to tighten students seating arrangement during examinations. The idea is to check examination malpractices and ensuring that students take their studies seriously. Her less than two years in this Polytechnic is like five years for us; her achievements so far are so massive and still counting.”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: