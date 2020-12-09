GCUOBA Class ’91 commissions N1.9m renovated school library

Kindly Share This Story:

*Laments spate of infrastructural decay in Nigeria

By Perez Brisibe

CLASS ’91 of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA, as part of efforts to celebrate its annual reunion activities, has renovated the school’s library as part of effort to give back to the school.

The class also lamented what it described as the spate of infrastructural decay amidst child mortality in the country adding that these challenges have positioned Nigeria in its current state of underdevelopment.

Commissioning the project which the acting president of the class, Mr. Duku Akporode said cost a total of N1.9million, GCUOBA President General, Chief Charles Majoro, represented by the first Vice President of the association, Mr. Albert Akpomudje, lauded the initiative of the class to have embarked on the project describing it as one of the most important to the school due to its strategic location.

For Mr. Akporode, the project was a way of the class to give their widow’s mite back to the school as part of activities to mark their anniversary years after graduation.

In his paper presentation earlier, the guest speaker, Joel Ibok who also is a member of the GCUOBA Class ’91, noted that there is widespread dilapidation of infrastructure in public schools adding that the business of public education in Nigeria is in a huge dispiriting state, a reason he said basic education has become a humongous commercial venture with tainted standard.

According to him, “Every child has a right to all privileges including the right to survive and thrive in life. Children have a right to health, education, family life, play and recreation, an adequate standard of living, access to justice and to be protected from abuse and harm. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, particularly in the continent of Africa.

“So far, for every 1,000 children born alive, 38 do not see the end of the first month. UNICEF also indicates that most of these children die from preventable ailments like malaria, diarrhoea, meningitis and measles. The question to ask is what happens to the children who live beyond their fifth birthday in Nigeria. And the answer is not far-fetched because at least 13.5 million of those are out of school at the moment.”

