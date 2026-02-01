Nigerian Army renovates 91-year-old primary school in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army, under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Special Intervention Civil–Military Cooperation Scheme, has renovated the 91-year-old Magajin Rafi Model Primary School in Sokoto State.

This development followed the recommendation of the project executor and alumnus of the school, Maj.-Gen. Abbas Idris.

Inaugurating the renovated school on Saturday, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir, described the gesture as a “giving back” initiative that contributes significantly to the development of education in the state.

Aliyu said: “Primary education remains the bedrock of societal development; it shapes future leaders and determines long-term success.

“This is the first stage of learning and the foundation upon which excellence is built. Whatever height one attains in life begins here,” he said.

He added that Magajin Rafi Primary School had produced several prominent Nigerians who have served at federal, state, and local government levels, including senior military officers, politicians, technocrats, and community leaders.

The governor commended the project executor, describing him as a true son of the state and a partner in the government’s efforts to ensure quality education across the state.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Maj.-Gen. Paul Koughna said the project was executed under the Army’s Special Intervention Civil–Military Cooperation Scheme.

Shaibu disclosed that the Nigerian Army had executed over 250 similar projects nationwide, including schools, hospitals, and other community facilities, as part of its non-kinetic operations.

“The Nigerian Army is a people’s army. Beyond security operations, we remain committed to community development and building public trust,” he said.

He urged the school management and host community to take ownership of the renovated facilities and ensure proper maintenance.

Earlier, the project executor said the renovation was inspired by his personal experience as a former pupil of the school and his desire to provide a conducive learning environment for future generations.

“This project is an investment in the dreams of our children. Every classroom tells them that their future matters and that they can achieve greatness,” he said.

Idris expressed appreciation to the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, and the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, for their sustained support and guidance to military operations across the country.

He also thanked the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for their commitment, confidence in the Nigerian Army, and support toward strengthening leadership within the military.

Idris further commended the Sokoto State Government and the Sultanate Council for their commitment to education and security, expressing optimism that the measures being taken would continue to yield positive results.

Vanguard News