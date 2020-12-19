Fifty students graduate from NAF Institute of Administrative Management

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM), has completed the training of 50 personnel on sundry courses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the combined graduation ceremony of the students who undertook courses on ‘Admin Upgrading’, comprising the Admin A2 – A1 Upgrading Course 1/2020, and the Admin A3 – A2 Upgrading Course 1/2020, took place on Friday in Kaduna.

In his speech, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the activation of NAFIAM could not have come at a better time than now that the Force is in need of robust and service-oriented administrative workforce.

Abubakar, represented by the Acting Chief of Administration, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aliyu Pani, said that NAF had embarked on restructuring and training of aircrew and non-aircrew personnel across all specialties and trades, both in Nigeria and abroad.

“While these trainings are ongoing, frantic efforts were made to ensure that aircraft were regularly available to boost NAF operations by promptly providing aircraft spares,” Abubakar said.

He said that the administration equally embarked on infrastructural development through the execution of over 900 projects which included the upgrade and provision of additional housing, schools, hospitals, operational and recreational facilities.

“These efforts have led to the accommodation of over 7,500 families, aimed at enhancing the welfare of personnel thereby improving the operational output of NAF,” he said.

He said the courses undertaken by the graduands were designed to adequately prepare them to provide workable solutions towards solving administrative challenges that might come up in the course of their daily service.

He urged them to be resourceful in applying what they learnt.

“I implore you to remain steadfast as you strive to fully develop your potentials and enhance your confidence to inspire, mentor others and uphold the high standard of discipline that the force is known for,” Abubakar said.

He urged them to avoid unnecessary gathering, wear face masks and observe social distancing when in public places.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Institute, Wing Commander Ben Tongh, said the graduation ceremony was the first one by the institute since its activation and excision from the Military Training Centre in June 2020.

Tongh said the institute was established to bridge the gap in manpower development and career progression of administrative related specialties.

“It is tasked to conduct basic and upgrading courses for officers and airmen/airwomen of admin-related specialties.

“The intermediate and advance courses are meant to develop the skills of NAF personnel, improve their output and position them to function effectively in higher responsibilities,” he said.

He thanked the CAS for the activation of NAFIAM, the approval and release of funds which made it possible for the successful conduct of the courses.

“I want to assure the CAS that the institute will not rest on its oars but will continue to strive to turn out high quality manpower in admin related specialties.

Tongh thanked the leadership of the Commanding Officers of Air and Ground Training for creating an enabling environment and mentorship for the institute and its training activities.

He enjoyed the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of the institute both in character and performance to enhance their productivity.

