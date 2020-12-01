FCTA to partner owners of uncompleted structures on completion

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would partnering with owners of uncompleted structures towards their completion.

The Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, Alhaji Mukhtar Galadima, stated this during the evacuation of occupants of an uncompleted building at Maitama District.

“Some of the people that cannot further develop their property may be we have to do what we call partnership.

“It is a strategy that we are looking at to widen the scope of thinking so that we can involve all stakeholders concerned.

“This will involve a lot of stakeholders to look into the issues because it is beyond us in government circle.

“We have to involve Estate Developers and other investors in property development and marketing,” Galadima said.

The director warned occupants of illegal structures within the city centre to vacate or face the full wrath of the law.

Galadima noted that the evacuation of people in the uncompleted buildings was part of efforts of the FCT administration to improve security in the city.

He said that that findings by the FCTA showed that most of the uncompleted buildings are mostly occupied by hoodlums who perpetrates nefarious activities.

The director stated that the exercise was in line with FCT administration’s policy that prohibits transaction of any business or staying in or under any uncompleted building in Abuja.

He noted that there are risks associated with uncompleted buildings, as no one could ascertain the integrity of the structure, because it had been abandoned for a long time.

“The exercise is part of city management and city management is a continuous process. Now we are looking at angle of security,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

