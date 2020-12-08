FCT police operatives swoop on kidnappers hideouts, arrest 11 kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

In continuation with its relentless effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of kidnappers’ activities, the FCT Police Command has arrested eleven (11) suspected kidnappers operating along Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axis.

The arrest of the suspects by Police operatives followed credible intelligence, from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad which led to coordinated raids on these areas.

A statement confirming the arrests, signed by FCT Police Spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf said, ‘The suspects confessed to being involved in kidnapping activities, supply of logistics to kidnappers and cattle rustling”.

The suspects arrested are Yau Tukur 30years, Bissalla Dallatu 31years, Danladi Sule 29years, Dikko Adamu 30years, Usman Abdullahi 30 years and Mati Umaru 30years.

Others are Abubakar Usman 55years, and Abubakar Abdullahi 25years all males.

Exhibits recovered include One (1) unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, cash sum of three hundred and forty thousand naira (N340,000)and one(1) techno phone.

In a similar development, Police Operatives from Karshi Division rescued a 10-year old kidnap victim, trailed and arrested the suspects linked to his kidnap along Angwan Boyi-Karshi axis on 5th December, 2020.

ASP Yusuf said, “The suspects are: Lalo Bode 24years, Dahiru Aliyu 20years and Rabo Yusuf 20years all males who confessed to the crime and other criminal activities along Karshi axis.

“While stating that the FCT Command will not rest on its oar in ensuring the safety of lives and property within the FCT, the Command wishes to reassure residents of a hitch-free Christmas/Newyear celebration”

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation”

