Entries open for Cussons Baby Moments Season 7

Entries have opened for the 7th Cussons Baby Moments’ quintessential baby competition. Announcing the opening of the 2020 entries in Lagos weekend, the manufacturers of the brand, PZ Cussons, said this year’s edition came with a few changes that would ensure an even smoother experience, whilst also increasing the opportunities for participants.

Speaking, the Brand Development and Activation Manager, Cussons Baby, Yosola Nwachukwu said the entry opens on December 14, 2020, and closes on February 5th, 2021.

She said taking into consideration the peculiarity of the times, the theme for this season was ‘Reasons for Joy’, adding that the theme seeks to inspire hope, whilst allowing parents to showcase the joy of parenthood.

“We have increased the cash prizes by over 100 percent and the winner will walk away with 2 million naira, we have also increased the number of shortlisted entries from 2000 to 4000 while extending the entry period from 6 to 8 weeks to give as many interested participants the opportunity to get shortlisted.

“There are also many other rewards and consolation prizes to be won this season. To enter the competition, interested participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months are required to “purchase any 3 different Cussons Baby Products or any Cussons Baby gift pack, register and upload a picture of their baby with the product in view, and submit the picture to cussonsbaby.ng. Then get loved ones to vote for the baby’s picture. Participants also have the opportunity to re-register each week if not shortlisted.

Entrants have also been advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of the competition available on the website’s entry page.

The winner of the competition will be awarded at the grand finale and will receive a cash prize of N2, 000, 000. The second-runners up will win N1, 000, 000 and the third-runners up will win N500, 000, with loads of other cash prizes to be won int other categories of the competition.

Nollywood stars Ufuoma McDermott andDeyemiOkanlawonreturn alongside YouTube blogger Sisi Yemmie as celebrity judges for the competition.

As part of its activities to drive appeal for the competition, Cussons Baby will also be touring major cities of the federation, which include Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and of course, Lagos. Families will have the opportunity to interact with the brand, play games, and win prizes as well.

Vanguard Nigeria News

