COVID-19: Oyo bans street carnivals 

Kindly Share This Story:

***as 50 deaths recorded so far

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State government has said that there will no longer be street carnivals in order to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in the state, as not less than 50 deaths were recorded.

The coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Temitope Alonge, gave the revelation during a press briefing to update the public on latest development regarding the global pandemic.

He reminded the private health care providers and all individuals in the state to continue to make use of the testing centres available in all local government areas in the state.

Professor Alonge enjoined the Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to obey the national directive by advising their members to ensure that the passing over services are shelved as it was done in Lagos State.

According to Professor Alonge: “I know that Christian Association of Nigeria in Lagos State after the release from the Lagos State government, had a meeting and directed that churches should in compliance with the national directive complete their services early enough to go home.”

“We are asking CAN in Oyo State to do the same, admonish and advice as many of their members to comply with the national directive, it is not an Oyo State directive and we believe that was in general good of everybody.”

Alonge further advised the general public and corporate organizations not to let down their guard in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is the responsibility of the individuals, families and corporate organizations to adhere to existing COVID-19 guidelines and protocols such as the use of face masks in public places, physical distancing and regular hand washing.”

“Be reminded of the existing nationwide curfew from 12 midnight to 4:00am. Worship centres, night clubs, bars and lounge are advised to adhere strictly to this restriction.”

“Event centres are reminded of the existing advisory on the recommended occupancy for events (not exceeding 50% of capacity). Street carnivals are banned.”

Revealing the data base of coronavirus in the state, Dr Akindele Adebiyi, who is a Clinical Epidemiologist working with Oyo State Emergency Operation Center, disclosed that Oyo State has recorded 3,909 confirmed cases and 50 deaths occasioned by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

He identified Ibadan North and Oorelope Local Government Areas as hot spots for the pandemic in the state.

He, however, attributed the highest number of cases in the local governments to the level of test conducted and willingness of the people to submit themselves to observe the test.

Dr Adebiyi explained that people have to be more vigilant and adhere strictly to the protocols and guidelines established by the NCDC, pointing out that the trend of the virus has shifted from the aged and people with underlying ailments to the teens between ages of 10 and 14.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: