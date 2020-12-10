Breaking News
Covid-19: Nigerian Army cancels conference hours after Senior Officer tests positive

Nigerian ArmyBy Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army on Thursday disclosed that it has cancelled the remaining activities of the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2030 following the positive test recovered by a senior officer to COVID 19.

As a result of the positive test, the Army authorities have directed all participants in the conference to observe mandatory self isolation in line with COVID 19 protocols.

A statement in this regard signed by Brig-Gen Sagir Musa, Director Army Public Relations said, “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform members of the public that due to resurgence of COVID 19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where  an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID 19, the remaining activities of the conference have therefore been immediately cancelled.

“All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.

“All inconveniences hereby regretted please. Thanks for your usual understanding and cooperation please.

