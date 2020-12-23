Covid-19: NCDC confirms 999 new cases 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 999 new positive cases in the second wave of infections in the country.

NCDC on Tuesday said FCT was top of the list with 416 new cases, followed by Lagos with 324, while Kaduna was a long way off at third place with 68 positive samples.

Accord to NCDC, with the new record, FCT has now exceeded a total of 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Four persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Tuesday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,231 – Lagos has the most deaths with 238 patients, followed by Edo with 113, and FCT with 93.

Meanwhile, the NCDC confirmed 396 new recoveries, which include “254 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

Out of over 900,000 samples currently tested, 79,789 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 between February 27 and December 22, but 68,879 patients have recovered, leaving the country with 9,679 current active cases.

