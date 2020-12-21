Controversy trails planned Phase II #EndSARS protest in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Controversy has trailed the planned phase II #EndSARS protest scheduled to begin in Ughelli, Delta State on Monday over the re-arrest of the videographer who shot the viral video alleging the killing of one person by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

A security source at the Police Area Command, Ughelli, had disclosed that men of the command had been placed on high alert to resist any planned gathering within and around Ughelli metropolis under the guise of #EndSARS protest.

Nicholas Makolomi was arrested and arraigned in court by the police after the video went viral in October despite trying to debunk the video as being false.

His arrest and subsequent re-arrest had sparked outrage with many persons particularly rights activists calling for his release while threatening a second phase of #EndSARS protest stating that, “The government cannot be negotiating with us on one hand and carrying out vendetta on the other hand.”

According to the Delta State coordinator of the #EndSARS protest, Comrade Joe Israel, the Monday protest was cancelled due to the spate of insecurity in the state particularly in Ughelli and environs.

Comrade Israel also debunked claims that monies were being sources from individuals to sponsor the protest saying, “We have never printed T-Shirts for any protest neither have we ever rubbished the peace move by government.”

Accussing sponsors of the planned protest of trying to scam the general public, youth president of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Kelly Efemena absolved Urhobo youths from the planned outing and vowed that they will not be part of the protest.

He also called on the police to arrest and treat anyone protesting under the guise of the re-arrest of Nicholas Makolomi as a criminal saying, “We have not directed any person or group to organise a protest on our behalf as we are currently negotiating with the police authority in Abuja while we await advise from their legal department.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

