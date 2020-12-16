Celebration of life: Family honours late Mrs Josephine Ezeiru with befitting burial in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

It was indeed a beehive of activities, despite the Covid19 restrictions and Endears protest going on at that time, thankfully, all covid-19 protocols was in place, as several high profile Personalities, celebrities, public figures and many other reputable individuals gathered to pay their last condolence to Late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru, who was given a quite befitting burial at her residence in Enugwu Nanka, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The 4days burial ceremony commenced with a service of Songs on 29th October, followed by the burial service on the 30th of October, 31st condolence visits and concluded with a family thanksgiving service on the 1st of November 2020.

The 4days glamour occasion recorded the notable presence of family members from within Nigeria and across the world. According to reports, the children and relations of late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru had played several outstanding roles in making the occasion an epoch and memorable experience. Some of the family Members who made significant efforts towards making the burial ceremony a huge success includes Professor Irene Osisioma, Mrs. Ifeoma Daniels and Husband Mr. Emeka Daniels, Dr. Sonachi Ezeiru, Dr. Sylvester Mbagwu, Engineer Joel Ifeanyichukwu Aso, and wife, Mrs. Joy Ifeanyichukwu, Mr. Mike Okafor, Mrs. Uche Obi, Mrs. Ndidi Mbagwu, Mrs. Chinwe Ojukwu, Mrs. Oge Okafor, Barr. Jeff Ezeiru, Mr. Akolam Obi, Pharm Val Ezeiru, Mr. Felix Ezeiru, and amongst many others.

Some of the Family friends and distinguished Guests and invitees that were spotted in attendance at the befitting burial ceremony of Late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru also includes, the SSG to Anambra state Government, Mr. Ossy Chkwulobelu, SAN to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu and Wife Dr. Tonia Uzoukwu, former Abia State Gubernatorial candidate, Honourable Mark Ugoji and his wife Lady Ogadinma Ugorji of INEC, the Anglican bishop of Nnewi, Bishop Ndubuisi Obi, Reverend Dr. Alfred Nwachukwuma of EFAC, the crowned Prince of Nanka, Pharmacist Chijioke Ofomata, Justice Goddy Anunihu and his wife Lady Nancy of the NTA international and The Crowned Prince of Nanka (Pharm Dr Chijioke Ofomata who was the MC of the occasion).

READ ALSO:

However, the families of late Mrs. Ezeiru has expressed appreciation to the Guests and invitees who graced the occasion, despite their busy schedules. According to our correspondent, the burial ceremony recorded several expressions of condolence, though in tears, joyfulness and sober reflections on the life and times of a greatgrand mother, a grandmother, a Mother, Sister, daughter, Mentor and friend. She had lived a life of impact, significance and fulfillment, especially in areas of supporting humanity.

Speaking with few of her children, they acknowledged the lessons and knowledge they tapped from the wisdom of their late Mama, as they appreciate the moments and memories they shared with her. “Mama”, as she is generally referred, was known for her soft and affectionate demonstration of love, care and benevolence. She was a dedicated humanitarian, who had spent the later part of her life touring the world, mentoring the next generation and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, both within and outside the country.

The burial event was quite glamorous and significantly ceremonious. It recorded also several entertaining moments from entertainers, social groups, women groups, associations etc.

See photos below:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: