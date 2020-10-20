Ex-beauty queen to bury granny ‘Madam Josephine Ezeiru’ in style

Kindly Share This Story:

…as family concludes her final journey order

The quiet agrarian town of Enugwu Nanka in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state will be a beehive of spectators including celebrities from all walks of life as a Nigerian former beauty queen, Chi Chi Adamma Mbagwu buries grandmother in style.

The burial order scheduled to start with service of songs on October 29, 2020 eve, at her residence in Enugwu Nanka, will culminate to church service on 30th at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Enugwu Nanka, preceding to her final journey to mother earth in her residence.

However, former queen, Adamma Mbagwu, who resides and practice her Accounting career in UK disclosed that a befitting thanksgiving service will also be observed on November 1, to bid her grandmother final farewell.

READ ALSO:

She also noted, that the entire ceremony will take place with responsive adherence to Covid19 protocols.

Queen Mbagwu while extolling the vituous of her late granny stated that; “Late Josephine Ezeiru, born 80 years ago lived an impactful and fulfilling life. Her beauty even at old age was a clear definition of the age long beauty in the bloodline of Mbagwu’s family which rubbed off on me as a beauty queen. Until now several persons from across world have continued to extend condolences to the family,” says Queen Mbagwu.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: