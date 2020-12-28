Buhari implementing far reaching social investment programmes – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is implementing one of the world’s largest and far reaching social investment programmes.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the social investment programmes were targeting the very poor and other vulnerable groups, including women and persons living with disabilities, through pro-poor spendings.

He stressed that the administration was definitely not governing a country close to becoming a failed state as was being speculated by opposition political parties.

“While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their hirelings engaged in their unfortunate and apparently orchestrated attacks on the Armed Forces and other security services, the APC will rather support their efforts and charge them to do more to further degrade the capacity of terrorists and other criminal elements to attack soft targets.

“While naysayers and opposition partisans chorus their doomsday wishes for Nigeria, our dear country is nowhere close to becoming a failed state.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari government is not oblivious to the country’s challenges and is visibly and frontally addressing them,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that from the economy to security, it was easy to sum up Nigeria with some recent recorded security incidents and the economic downturn.

He said that the Buhari-led administration had, however, displayed the political will and capacity to contain any criminal and terrorist activity and return the economy to growth.

He added that the administration which had seen the urgent need to have a better policing system for the country was embarking on sweeping police reforms and supporting community policing.

He added that amid the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown, President Buhari’s administration was stimulating the economy by preventing business collapse.

He said that the administration was also supporting labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and creating jobs through infrastructural investments in roads, rails and bridges.

He said that the administration was also promoting manufacturing and local production at all levels to attain self sufficiency in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

