Boy 15, seeks N1.2m for cancer surgery at LUTH

Unless there is urgent intervention, 15- year-old Samuel Ogunwole may not live much longer.

Samuel, who is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, was diagnosed for Right Colon Cancer which was earlier confirmed at Faniyet Hospital Lagos.

A medical report from the NSIA – LUTH Cancer Care, signed by a Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Dr Adegboyega B.C, said Samuel who hails from Kwara State is being managed for Right Colon Cancer Post Right Hemicolectomy.

“Histology report done on 8th May 2020 showed signet Ring Cell Carcinoma, stage 3 disease. He scheduled to have adjurant chemotherapy The cost estimated includes; Chemotherapy N135,000 for six cycles totalling N810,000, plus miscellaneous, admission, blood investigations, radiology services, medications, total cost estimated is N1,110,000.”

Since the diagnosis, doctors attending to Samuel, an SS3 student of Ajao Estate Grammer School, Lagos said he (Samuel) requires further Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy surgery to forestall irreversible and life-threatening complication.

Evaluation at the hospital revealed that the young boy will need a total sum of N1.2 million for urgent corrective surgery. Sadly, his parents cannot afford the hospital bill.

Narrating the family’s ordeal to Vanguard, his mother, Mrs Olasunbo Atobatele, a hairdresser said: “The money is too much for us. His father is unemployed. We have raised N400, 000 but we need N1, 200,000. We are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to please come to our aid.”

If you are touched by Samuel’s plight, please call his mother on 07035883489 or send your donation to UBA Account number: 2172234115, Name- Ogunwole Samuel.

