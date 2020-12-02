Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Dr. Oscah Odiboh, a lecturer at Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State, and Yusuf Jimoh, a Microsoft-certified technology specialist, network and software engineer are some of the resource persons that will grace this year’s Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) training/capacity building programme.

Also expected at the NAJA workshop, scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, Airport Road, Lagos, are Aliyu Jelani, Director-General, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC) and Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), to give the keynote addresses.

While Dr. Odiboh will present a paper on “The Role of Nigeria’s Automotive Journalists Amid COVID-19 Era,” the second paper, “Utilising Social Media Tools in News Reportage by Journalists,” will be presented by Jimoh.

According to Mike Ochonma, Associate Editor of BusinessDay and Chairman of NAJA, the one-day training programme is expected to enrich and expand the knowledge of journalists, as the automotive industry remains one of the critical sectors in the country and globally that cannot be ignored by the government, foreign and private investors.

He added: “Journalism is massively taking a new dimension in the face of digital migration, making it imperative for reporters to have an analytical mind and be well informed in the beats that they cover.”

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide.

Members of the association cuts across reputable print, electronic and online media outfits across the country.

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected businesses, this 2020 NAJA, according to a statement, is being supported by Coscharis Motors Plc, Stallion Automobile Group, Massilia Motors Limited and Cars45 Limited, as their contribution towards the growth of the automotive industry.

Recall that Ford Motors South Africa (FMCSA) in collaboration with Coscharis Motors, its local franchisee, were the lead sponsors of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017.

Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, with Nissan Motors South Africa, was the lead sponsor of the 2018 edition.

