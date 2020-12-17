APFFLON calls for CRFFN Registrar’s sack

Kindly Share This Story:

Amid the unending crisis in the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), the President of African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Mr. Frank Ogunojemite has joined calls for the sack of the CRFFN Registrar, Barr. Samuel Nwakohu.

The APFFLON boss made this call based on Nwakohu’s refusal to clarify alleged financial misappropriation at the Council for almost two months.

APFFLON in a statement signed by Ogunojemite stressed that Nwakohu’s disregard of the lingering allegations of corruption was sufficient reasons for his sack.

“The fact that the CRFFN Registrar has refused to clarify his actions in the financial misappropriation mess could mean that Nwakohu is guilty and does not know how to react. It could also be that he is unperturbed because he has the backing of his godfather who happens to be a serving Minister. Either way, his actions should lead to his sack or suspension until he can comprehensively explain his financial activities at CRFFN,” the APFFLON boss said.

Meanwhile, the crisis worsens by the day with estranged members of the Governing Board of the Council calling for the sack of both the Chairman, Retired Col. Tsanni Abubakar and Registrar, Nwakohu.

Nwakohu was credited to have said the elected council members have served their full tenure of two years, while on the other hand, members of the Board have maintained that both the Registrar and Chairman are not qualified to be in their positions.

The aggrieved Board members are planning a protest to call for the removal of both the officials, whose appointment has since been renewed by the government.

They alleged that the Chairman and Registrar are planning a repeat of what happened in the era of Sir Mike Jukwe as Registrar when he remained in office for years without organising the election that brought in the present board members of the Council into office.

The protest, according to the Board members, will be taken to the National Assembly and the Ministry of Transportation, whose alleged actions according to the Council members have aided fraud in the Council.

The Board members said they have details of the budgets in the Council and projects claimed to have been executed, insisting that present reality does not support documented claims by those running the Council.

The Board members are accusing the management of the Council of projects recycling and extravagant expenditure without considering the financial size of the Council.

A Board member also accused the National Assembly of failing to expose the alleged fraud in CRFFN during the oversight functions of the legislators and budget defence.

“The National Assembly should check the past four years budgets of the Council. The same projects are being budgeted for as against four years ago when there was claim that the projects were 90 percent completed,” one of the board members who pleaded anonymity alleged.

The Registrar was also accused of discrepancies in what his real age is, as he was alleged to have quoted being 59 years during job interview, while in actual fact he was 63 years.

