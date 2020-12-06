APC wins Dass constituency by-election in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed victory in the Dass Constituency bye-election held in Bauchi state last Saturday.

The by-election is viewed by many as a battle for supremacy between the incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, given the latter’s recent defection to APC.

The candidate of APC, Bala Lukshi, was declared the winner after a tensed battle between APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yakubu Dogara’s constituency.

The Returning Officer of the by-election, Professor Ahmed Mohammed, from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, who declared the result, said Lukshi, polled a total of 12, 299 votes to defeat his closest rival of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lawal Wandi, who polled 11,062 votes.

He declared that “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bala Lukshi, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The Dass constituency seat became vacant when their representative, Musa Baraza was killed by gunmen few months ago at his residence in Dass.

Vanguard News Nigeria

