Apapa gridlock to ease in Q1’20 — NIMASA

By Ediri Ejoh

The National President and Chairman of Council, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, has said that Apapa ports will ease significantly by first quarter 2021 (Q1’21).

Speaking at the 2nd National Transport Summit, Annual General Meeting and Governing Council Inauguration held in Abuja, Jamoh, who is also the Director-General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said the decongestion would also be enhanced when Lagos to Ibadan train service comes into full operations during the period.

He further explained that NIMASA is pursuing full automation to ease operations of the port system.

“The issue of digitalization of the port operations is key. NIMASA has achieved 85 percent automation and the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, are also achieving huge automation of their services. These, plus other measures, will reduce the pressure on the ports.”

Also, the Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Hassan Bello said lack of professionalism in the transport industry is leading to stagnation of the industry.

He stated: “Our problem is not multimodalism but the intermodalism, that is the problem. What happens at the sea ports must have relevance with what happens at the hinterland. What we lack is hinterland connectivity with the ports.”

