Anambra CJ tasks lawyers on excellence, integrity

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Chief Judge of Anambra state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu has tasked lawyers to always preserve their noble profession and above all go for excellence even in the midst of economic crisis currently bedeviling the country.

Justice Anyachebelu who gave the task yesterday at Sir Louis Mbanefo Bar Centre, Onitsha while declaring open this year’s 2020 Annual Bar Week/Bar Dinner organized by the Nigerian Bar Association, Onitsha branch, also tasked them to embrace technology in contemporary legal practice.

He reminded the lawyers of the dire need to brace up, work hard and pray for Nigeria, adding, “lets continue to dedicate this county to God because it belongs to all of us. We also have to brace up for virtual hearing and proceedings now that technology is gradually taking root in the legal profession”.

He commended Onitsha NBA for being alive to their responsibilities and enjoined other NBA branches in the state to emulate the Premier Bar.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of NBA, Onitsha branch, Stephen Onyechi Ononye Esq., reminded the guests that the choice of this year’s Bar Week theme which is “The Role of Technology in Contemporary Legal Practice”, could not have come at a better time than now when the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had opened the eyes of the world.

Ononye who disclosed that they made a provision for free legal services (Pro bono) for the less privileged ones in the society and free medical tests for the lawyers, within the Bar week period, contended that with the COVID-19 pandemic around, the judicial system and the practice of law in Nigeria requires the dire need of applying modern technology to the practice of law in Nigeria.

He lamented that due to the outbreak of the pandemic which resulted in shutting down the courts through out the period with the attendant pending cases suffering, many accused persons on the awaiting trial list had their trial halted as they could not be conveyed to and from the courts due o the pandemic, just as other civil matters were also delayed.

He noted that this accident would have been averted if we had in place an enabling legal framework that supports th judge to hear matters even as the comfort of his home, using available technology.

He therefore prayed that their legal jurisprudence be expounded to accommodate the use of technology in our legal practice so as to ensure that the practice of law becomes easier and faster as is globally acceptable .

Vanguard News Nigeria

