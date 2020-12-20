Anambra 2021: Stakeholders to decide on zoning

Kindly Share This Story:

Elder statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi is to host stakeholders at a meeting to decide on the zoning of 2021 governorship in Anambra South.

It was gathered that the meeting will hold on January 4, 2021 at the country home of Amechi at Ukpor in Nnewi South LGA.

The gathering is to strategize and ensure that a candidate from Anambra South senatorial zone wins the governorship election in 2021

Those expected at the meeting include representatives of of religious groups, traditional rulers, leaders of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, serving members of the state and national assembly from the zone, governorship aspirants, captains of industry, Intellectuals, opinion leaders and members of Equity Movement Group, who are working hard to ensure the successful hosting of the gathering.

Other key personalities expected at the meeting include former governor of the state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and firmer vice presidential candidate of PDP, Mr Peter Obi who is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Vanguard News Nigeria

