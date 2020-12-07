Breaking News
Trump reveals Rudy Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

President Trump’s lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been pressing the case that the 2020 election was rife with fraud, has the coronavirus, Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,” the president posted.

Giuliani, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment, was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C., a friend of his told The Post.

“Rudy is doing fine. If it was up to Rudy, he’d leave the hospital right now,” the pal said.

The former mayor sought medical assistance “because he just felt run down,” said the friend, adding that Giuliani’s son Andrew was at the hospital with him.

“My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being,” Andrew wrote on Twitter later Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Giuliani appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” where he updated host Maria Bartiromo on the efforts to have state legislatures toss election results and appoint a new set of electors.

The former mayor has also traveled to a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona recently, to lobby Republican lawmakers on the president’s election case.

It’s unclear if he is experiencing any symptoms or plans to quarantine.

Giuliani, 76, became infected with the disease weeks after Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to the president, tested positive.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a tweet on Nov. 20.

A number of Trump advisers have also contracted coronavirus, including Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

Both men were with Giuliani last month in Pennsylvania as they contested election results on behalf of the president.

NY Post

