Obama in Chicago

Former United States President Barack Obama has accused President Donald Trump’s administration of using federal power to intimidate Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over her criticism of the president.

Obama, in a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, condemned the investigation into Omar’s immigration history, describing it as an alarming departure from democratic principles.

He said the government should not selectively target individuals because of their political beliefs or public statements.

Omar, who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, was born in Somalia and arrived in the United States with her family at the age of 12. She became a naturalised US citizen in 2000 and was elected to Congress in 2018. <Cite refs={[“turn679951search0″,”turn679951search11”]}/>

Obama said Omar had built a career in public service, first as a community organiser and later as a legislator, before becoming one of the Trump administration’s most outspoken critics.

He argued that the administration’s scrutiny of her citizenship was politically motivated, pointing to what he described as an unsubstantiated theory that she was older than officially recorded when her father became a naturalised citizen.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, DC, residence on October 12 as part of a criminal investigation into possible irregularities in her decades-old immigration paperwork. Authorities also seized her phone, according to reports, while the investigation’s full scope remains unclear. <Cite refs={[“turn679951search1″,”turn679951search2″,”turn679951search5”]}/>

Obama questioned the basis for the investigation, arguing that the federal government was bringing its full weight to bear on an elected official because she had criticised the president.

He also cited previous investigations and prosecutions involving individuals viewed as political opponents of Trump, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey, arguing that such actions raised concerns about the independence of law enforcement.

Obama said the investigation could impose significant financial and personal costs on Omar, including legal expenses and time diverted from her responsibilities to constituents.

He warned that the use of government institutions to intimidate political critics could have consequences beyond Omar’s case.

“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views,” Obama said.

He cautioned that allowing such practices to become normal could expose other Americans to similar treatment under future administrations, regardless of which political party holds power.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and described the search of her home as an attempt to intimidate her. The Justice Department has said the search was authorised by a court warrant and formed part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. <Cite refs={[“turn679951search4″,”turn679951search9”]}/>

The investigation has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have questioned its timing ahead of the November midterm elections. The administration has not publicly established that Omar committed immigration fraud.