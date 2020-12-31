Akwa Ibom’ll prosecute anyone found culpable in abuse of Deeper Life pupil — Iniobong

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State government said it has transferred the case of master Don Davis allegedly molested at the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, to the police for a more discreet investigation.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, who disclosed this, noted that government was committed to unravelling the truth behind the sexual abuse of the youngster.

According to him, the matter was transferred to the police for a thorough investigation on the criminal aspect of it, warning that anyone found culpable of wrongdoing would be prosecuted.

He said the boy has been placed under the care of the Agape Sexual Assault Referral Centre in the state for further medical investigation on the consents of his parents and other interested parties.

He added that the Commissioner for Education, who had been investigating the alleged sexual abuse on behalf of the state government, was advised by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to transfer the case to the police to handle.

Ememobong said that apart from the Police, other organisations such as United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking, Mirabelle Center, FIDA Akwa Ibom, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit of the Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State, were interested in the case.

The Commissioner said the parents of the victim were neither at any occasion harassed by the Commissioner for Education nor government staff and appealed to the public to be patience as the relevant would dig to the roots of the mater to unearth the truth.

He said, “the state government is committed to the revelation of the truth of the circumstances and is determined to prosecute anybody found culpable of any wrongdoing. At no time did the Commissioner for Education or any staff of the state government harass or intimidate the parent of the affected student or anybody connected to the matter.

“We appeal to the public to exercise patience for a thorough investigation to be carried out by the Police and other relevant institutions on the matter. The state government will upon receipt of the reports take necessary actions thereto.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

