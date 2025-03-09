Displaced Akwa Ibom residents seek government aid after deadly attack

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

Residents of Ndito Eka Iba community in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, who fled their homes following an attack in December 2024 allegedly by their Ekid neighbors, have appealed to both the federal and state governments for urgent assistance to enable their return.

The displaced persons, numbering about 2,000, gathered over the weekend at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ibeno, His Royal Majesty Effiong Achianga, lamenting their ordeals since the attack.

Some recounted how a resident, identified as Mr. Monday, was brutally killed, with his head chopped off during the invasion.

Speaking on behalf of the displaced community, the Village Head of Ndito Eka Iba, Esoidung Enyina Okon Enyina, pleaded for intervention.

“I am appealing to the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporate bodies, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.

“My house was torched along with all my property, including outboard engines and cash. I escaped through the back door into the bush and took refuge in a church near the riverbank so I could alert those returning from fishing that our village was under attack,” he recounted.

Chief Ekprikpo Uro, who was with his wife, Patience, urged the government to strengthen security in their community, describing how his wife was manhandled by the attackers. He noted that she managed to escape with bruises to her sister’s house that night.

Police Confirm Uyo Student Clash, Injuries Reported

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed a violent clash last Friday between students of Ewet Technical College (ETC) along Nwaniba Road, Uyo, and Christian Secondary School (CSS) on nearby Ibiono Street, which left four students injured.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Timfon John, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that eight students were arrested but have since been released to their parents.

“Yes, there was a clash between the two schools. Four suspects were wounded and were taken to the hospital, treated, and discharged the same day.

“However, eight suspects were arrested, granted bail, and released to their parents. Investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, it is not true that some students suffocated due to tear gas,” he clarified.

An eyewitness reported that the incident occurred after school hours, around 2:00 pm, when the leaders of two suspected cult groups led their members to the Uyo-Oron Road Traffic Light for a fight.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the clash could have turned deadly if not for the timely intervention of police operatives.