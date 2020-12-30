Akwa Ibom village head dethroned over alleged fraud 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The village head of Ikot Obio Inyang in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, Chief Emem Okon Akpan, has been dethroned over alleged fraud and other criminal activities in the community.

Akpan was accused by his community of sabotaging the water scheme provided by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in their area.

This is contained in a 14-point resolution signed by Enefiok Umoh the President of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association, IKODA, 89 other members of the community and made available to newsmen in Uyo.

They pointed out that a police report of February 17, 2020, indicted the village head, and therefore passed a vote of no confidence on his leadership.

It stated; “This led to a petition to the state police commissioner who ordered an investigation into the matter. The police investigation indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan, the village head for vandalism,stealing and conversion of community solar water facilities.

“Chief Emem Okon Akpan collected compensation for Ekom Iman-Etina Road due Ikot Obio Inyang people and never gave to the rightful beneficiaries.

“If Chief Emem Okon continues ruling as the village head of Ikot Obio Inyang, the community would meet an irredeemable and untold hardship in all spheres of the community life. Enough us enough!.

“The entire men, women, youths and social groups in Ikot Obio Inyang pass a vote of no confidence in Chief Emem Okon Akpan” and that he be stripped of his position as village head of Ikot Obio Inyang.

“Chief Emem Okon Akpan should be handed over to the police to face his pending cases and criminal prosecution”

A police report on the case of vandalism of the community water scheme made available to newsmen indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan thus: “that the village head refused to direct the police to where he sold the solar panels.

“The village refuse to disclose the amount he sold the solar panels as the real.orice of the panels are not known due to the fact that the project was done by th NDDC which is always based on contract”

When contacted, the embattled village head, Chief Emem Okon Akpan declared the position of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association as invalid.

Okon who declared the Association as opposition said such position needed to have been endorsed by family heads, and the letter headed paper of the village council used, to make it valid.

“They are not members of the village council, but opposition. That is why you did not see any of the family heads sign the letter, and that is why they did not also use the letter headed paper of the village council. They are politicians, their position is not valid,”Akpan said.

