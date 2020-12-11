ADMARP to host maiden digital marketing virtual exhibition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals in Nigeria (ADMARP),will be hosting its first edition of digital marketing Virtual exhibition to help marketing professionals and business executives take more informed decisions on what to spend on for marketing and advertising technology.

ADMARP President Mr. Oti Ukubeyinje mad this known in a statement during a press parley to unveil the Virtual Exhibition plans yesterday in Lagos.

According to Ukubeyinje ”In the wake the COVID-19 pandemic, marketing professionals across the world have had to rely on technology to achieve strategic business objectives. 2020 has seen chief marketing officers of organisations spending more technology and access to digital marketing tools and platforms to aid reach, as well as to impact and customer experience.

READ ALSO Road accidents kill 40 in Adamawa — FRSC

“Yet many more organisations struggle to know which specific technology or app would be suitable for their specific business need. The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals in Nigeria (ADMARP), convener of the annual Digital Marketing Summit, will host the first edition of the Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition this December to help marketing professionals and business executives take more informed decisions on what to spend on for marketing and advertising technology.

“With the martech and adtech landscape constantly evolving, marketers may be overwhelmed by which option to choose or understand the different purpose of each platform. Hence, marketers must be able to ascertain that they are investing in the right marketing or advertising technology solutions that will facilitate greater growth in their organization.

“The Digital Marketing Virtual Exhibition, billed to hold on December 12, will provide marketers the opportunity to experience some of the leading marketing and advertising technology solutions, understand how they work and find relevant ones suitable for their businesses as they plan for 2021.

“The virtual exhibition will witness leading brands showcasing how they have successfully utilized digital technologies and tools to provide highly customized experiences and drive excellence,” said Oluwatobi Adekunle, Member ADMARP Board of Trustees. The keynote speaker at the event, Abiodun Ajiborode, Acting Marketing Director, The Coca Cola Company will be joined by panelists Jiboye Idowu – Digital Marketing Manager, Diageo and Dayo Elegbe – CEO, Sponge Media. The event is supported by several media organisations including Marketing Edge, Benjamin Dada Blog, and Tech Cabal, amongst others.

The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals (ADMARP) is a professional body for digital marketing and new media practitioners in Nigeria, duly registered with the CAC. With over 1,000 registered members across Nigeria, the Association is led by a team of globally certified digital marketing professionals with hands-on experience managing multinational portfolios.

Kindly Share This Story: