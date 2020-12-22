ACHRJ tips Enugu as most peaceful state

Bar Edede said the centre was particularly pleased with efforts of the state government towards protecting the fundamental rights of all in the state .

The centre gave the verdict yesterday during a meeting with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi after a working visit to the state to mark the end of year assessment of the observation and violation levels in the South East of Nigeria.

African Centre for Human Rights and Justice (ACHRJ),led by Barr. Nduka Edede Chinwendu, has described Enugu State as the most peaceful state in Nigeria with high regard for justice and human rights.

She said the state has been so outstanding in preaching peace and love for one another irrespective of tribe and religion .

Governor Ugwuanyi at the meeting told the centre that the human rights of indigenes and residents of Enugu was a priority for his government.

He appreciated the work of the ACHRJ for being the torch bearer in the fight for the protection of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The governor said he will continue to promote fairness and justice for all .

Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the centre for identifying with the state at this time , adding that verdict of the centre will spur the state to do more in the protection of human rights and justice in the state .

Among the places visited by Barr. Nduka-Edede during her tour included IDP camps, Police stations and the Enugu prisons.