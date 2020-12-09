9ice, Dotman perform as Akanbi inducted as NAPS, ORAN patron

Kindly Share This Story:

National Association of Polytechnic Students has made Labo Business Group C E O , Olabisi Akanbi as patron of the association.

The good news came after Online Reporters Association of Nigeria, (ORAN) inducted and awarded Akanbi as the life patron penultimate week at City People prestigious hall, Gbagada, Lagos .

NAPS members who visited Labo boss divulged that there is no other person they could appoint as their patron rather than Olabisi who had been there for the members.

“ This is to show gratitude and appreciation for being there . Without being immodest, Mr. Olabisi Akanbi is a God sent and loyal. Such a person is very rear to see in this society currently . He deserves to be honoured without bias “, NAPS National President, Comrade Ijaduoye Ola, said after the hilarious induction ceremony which took place Friday 18th December 2020 at Lakowe Golf Resort, Lekki Ajah Express, Road , Lagos.

The major highlight of the ceremony was Nigeria music super star, Abolore ‘9ice’ Akande who made the event thick. 9ice had a very scintillating performances on stage.

He displayed lots of dexterities on stage. He performed Gongo Aso, Living Things, Street Credibility and other songs in making the event memorable.

Other patrons inducted were Alhaji Ganiu Owoeye, Ambassador Adesina Adebiyi and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun who sent a representative at the event .

Aside NAPS, ORAN, Akanbi has supported lots of less privileged outfits during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and post.

Olabisi however stressed after being inducted as patron that he was excited being recognized.

“I appreciate all the accolades. I thank NAPS for the recognition. I shall always be at yours services as patron”, he said .

Akanbi also extended his philanthropic gesture to the Nigeria Correctional Services where he paid a visit to support the inmates talent hunt and end of year party thanksgiving 2020 edition which took place at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kiri kiri, Apapa, Lagos on Thursday 17th , December 2020. He went in company of his label artist who is one of the rave of the moment and top music singer, Enugbe fame Dotman.

The inmates displayed their talents in music, comedy, drama and dance and the top three from each categories were awarded cash prizes.

