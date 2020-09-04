NANS, NAPS, CONYO awards Labo Group boss, Olabisi Akanbi

Kindly Share This Story:

In recognition of his support towards youth development and talents, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO), and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), recently recognised creative industry and real estate maven, Olabisi Akanbi.

The awards which include NANS Service to the Nation Award, NAPS National Outstanding Leadership Award, and CONYO Icon of Excellence in Leadership Award comes in a year after the awardee, through his subsidiary, Labo Entertainment signed musician Dotman and gave him a new lease of life.

A philanthropist, Mr Akanbi, just like many Nigerians, made humanitarian interventions to mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic among slum-dwellers in Oworonshoki, Lagos as well as amongst the Nigerian creatives at Artiste Village and National Arts Theatre, Iganmu Lagos.

While making the presentation to Mr Akanbi, Comrade Showunmi Emmanuel, the zonal treasurer of National Association of Nigeria Student (NANS) South West, stated that the Service to the Nation award represented the voice of Nigerian youths. According to him, the award is presented “in recognition of your passionate professional capabilities, outstanding leadership acumen, commitment, integrity and professionalism, and also for your various youth empowerment programmes, extensive knowledge in job creation and employment and selfless service to humanity.”

On the other hand, the President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comrade Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye commended:

“The leadership award is conferred on Mr Akanbi in recognition of his administrative and business acumen, your professional capabilities as well as your unrelenting commitment to youth developmental and philanthropic projects in the nation.”

Ijaduoye added that the contributions of Labo Group to the real estate, entertainment, automobile, public relations sectors cannot be underestimated.

The NAPS leadership praised Mr Akanbi for his sagacity and benevolence towards humanity.

While presenting the Icon of Excellence in Leadership Award and Certificate of Excellent Business Development, the National Chairman, Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO), Ambassador Abd’Mumeen Ibraheem singled out the awardees’ entrepreneurship skills and commended his unwavering commitment to the Nigerian economy which has become a reference for other Nigerian indigenous companies.

Describing these recognitions as a pat on the back, Olabisi Akanbi restated his commitment to continue to impart the society especially through Labo Foundation and Labo Entertainment.

