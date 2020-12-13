2023 Presidency: ‘Give Igbo a chance’

Kindly Share This Story:

….Urges kinsmen to join APC massively

By Chris Ochayi

The National Chairman of Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC and leader of the APC South East Forum in Abuja, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu has called on the Nigerian political class to close rank and work for the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

Onuchukwu, who made the call at the end of year party organised by the APC South East Forum AMAC weekend, equally asked the people of the South East to join APC massively so as to brighten the chances of Igbo in the forthcoming presidential race.

He noted that since 1999 when the nation began the present political dispensation, the Igbo have never tasted the number one slot, therefore, it was high time Nigerian political class concede the slot to the South East in 2023.

He said since fairness demands that all the zones in Nigeria must be taken along in the governance of the country, therefore, the Igbo presidency that has never be should now be possible in 2023.

While recalling the Igbo political antecedent beginning from the nation’s first republic, he boasted that Igbo have never played politics of opposition they always belonged to the ruling party.

He therefore called on all Igbo politicians of note to join APC so as to guarantee the success of the 2023 Igbo presidency.

He reasoned that it was only in APC platform as the ruling party that this could be achieved.

The event witnessed well over 500 Igbo opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, supporters that decamped to APC.

While welcoming the decampees, Onuchukwu who is also the AMAC Vice Chairman, assured them of equal treatment in their new party and enjoined them to continue to spread the message of hope for the people of the South East as the 2023 presidential election is drawing near.

