2021 budget: Reps approve 10% of graft proceeds for EFCC spending

2021 Budget

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

Contained in the House of Representatives version of the 2021 appropriations bill for passage today, is an approval of ten per cent of proceeds of corruption for the expenditure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The House is billed to adjourn for the Yuletide holiday today, after the passage of the 2021 budget. The money bill was laid before the House and Senate, by President Muhammadu Buhari, three months ago.

As soon as the budget bill is signed by the President, the EFCC can deduct 10% from monies recovered from corrupt persons for its needs.

