12 ships, 2 helicopters, boats to participate in Naval Chief sea inspection

Twelve Nigerian Navy Ships, two helicopters and elements of Special Boat Service (SBS) are to participate in this year Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) annual sea inspection, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The ships include NNS OKPBANA, NNS PROSPERITY, NNS NGURU, NNS EKULU, NNS KARADUWA, NNS ANDONI, NNS DORINA, NNS OSUN, NNS BOMADI, NNS OSE, TUG DOLPHIN RIMA, TUG DOLPHIN MIRA.

This year’s edition codenamed “Exercise STILL WATERS” is scheduled for Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, the CNS, who was represented by Rear Adm. Kamalrudeen Lawal, Chief of Naval Safety and Standard, flagged off the ceremony onboard NNS OKPBANA at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island.

The CNS said that the exercise was to enhance the security of the nation’s maritime domain and sustain the desired level of competency of the Nigerian Navy (NN).

“It is aimed at assessing the operational state and readiness of the NN fleets with focus on anti-piracy, anti-crude oil theft and anti-smuggling operations among others,” he said.

The fleet will conduct Anti-piracy operation, Protection of oil and gas facilities, Fleet manoeuvres, Communication, Vessel, Board Search and Seizure, Search and Rescue among others.

Ibas said that there had been remarkable progress in the fight against all forms of criminalities, saying that the sustenance of the gains were critical to national security due to the dynamic threats.

“This exercise is conceived to enhance the proficiency of NN personnel in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

“This is in line with the CNS mission to develop a naval force that is well trained, organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity,” he said.

The CNS, however, thanked the President for providing the necessary support and reassured members of the public that the NN remained committed in providing a conducive maritime environment.

Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command in his welcome address, said that the Command was delighted to be selected to host this year’s edition.

He said he was optimistic that the exercise would give additional impetus to the NN maritime combat experiences to ensure its relevance in the defence of the country.

Daji said that the WNC was grateful to the CNS for his leadership, logistics and support given in the execution of the exercise.

