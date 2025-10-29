Reps screen new military chiefs, pledge fair, thorough process

…as Service Chiefs Reaffirm Commitment to Security, Welfare, and Inter-Agency Cooperation

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Nigeria’s newly appointed Service Chiefs have pledged renewed dedication to strengthening national security, improving personnel welfare, and fostering deeper collaboration among security agencies to achieve lasting peace across the country.

Appearing before the House of Representatives Committees on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force for screening, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said his experience in strategic military leadership had prepared him for the task ahead.

“My exposure to national security operations has prepared me for this assignment,” he said. “I intend to build a stronger, more coordinated defence structure, prioritising the welfare of personnel and strengthening collaboration with sister services.”

He underscored the need for unity and regional cooperation, adding, “The security environment we face requires collective effort, stronger alliances with our neighbours, and fairness across all services.”

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, said his over 30 years of service had equipped him to lead the Army with renewed focus and energy.

“Throughout my career, I have undergone training and commanded operations across Nigeria. I will strengthen special forces training and enhance the Army’s strike capability, both day and night,” he said.

He pledged to sustain troop morale and ensure that “personnel receive what is rightfully due to them.”

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Idi Abas, highlighted his background in over-water warfare and several command appointments, including serving as fleet officer commanding, director of operations, and principal staff officer at Naval and Defence Headquarters.

“With my experience, I am confident in my ability to move the Navy forward and enhance operational efficiency,” he assured.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke, emphasised innovation, discipline, and leadership as key priorities for building a modern and capable Air Force.

“My focus will be on leadership, innovation, and planning — ensuring the Air Force remains effective and forward-looking,” he said.

Declaring the session open, the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence described the screening as an important constitutional duty of the legislature.

“This process is not ceremonial,” he said. “It is a mechanism for ensuring accountability, transparency, and public confidence in our military leadership.”

He urged the nominees to demonstrate competence and a clear understanding of Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Our nation faces evolving threats — from terrorism and banditry to cyber and maritime insecurity. Nigerians expect results. This exercise provides an opportunity to hear your strategic plans for restoring peace and stability,” he said.

The chairman assured the nominees that the House would be “fair, thorough, and objective” in its assessment.

“Our goal is to ensure that only the most capable and visionary leaders are confirmed to serve at this critical time,” he concluded.