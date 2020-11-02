YOV faults Buhari’s position on restructuring

Kindly Share This Story:

Approaches US, UN, others on self-determination

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS- A coalition of Yoruba groups in the Diaspora, Yoruba One Voice, yesterday, expressed concerns over what it termed ‘retrogressive and insensitive’ response of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to calls for restructuring and devolution of powers, warning that the Yoruba nation may be pushed to secede any time soon.

It also appealed to the international community to urgently commence the framework for the review of the country’s structure for peaceful dissolution.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Zacheus Somorin, YOR faulted the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu that Buhari will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the subject of restructuring.

READ ALSO #EndSARS: Buhari directs engagements across geopolitical zones

The coalition stated that the swiftness by which the Presidency through Shehu jettisoned the nationwide demand for restructuring in Nigeria is retrogressive, callous, and uncouth.

It said: “We expected that this administration will collate, digest and present assurances to Nigerians that President Buhari will do the needful by rebuilding the country towards inclusivity on the altar of restructuring, but the regime had other ideas wrapped in uncouth language. But Nigerians will not be cowed or shout down from making their points even in the face of threats.

“For a nation of over 200 million people, the incidents of the past weeks should have taught us that if any civil war happens in Nigeria, the casualties will be huge. That is why we are urging the United Nations, the UK, the US Congress, the Commonwealth, and the British Parliament, among other international bodies, to urgently superintend over the peaceful dissolution of the country.”

Besides, Somorin stated that the YOV has placed the United Nations and the African Union on notice about their intentions adding that the Yoruba glory is being trampled upon based on how Nigeria is presently structured–politically

He said: “It is clear that the current leadership of Nigeria is not, and has never been committed to the fundamental objectives and directives of the principles of statehood, policies of Federalism as enshrined in Chapter II of the Constitution that it derived its powers from.

“Our peoples are tired of terrorism, insecurity, hopelessness, injustice, killings, unemployment, inequality, corruption, scandals, violence, oppression, extortion, and assault.

“Whereas, our peoples are entitled to their inherent, inalienable rights to Self-determination and dignity of their persons in accordance with Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights of 1948; Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, Article 1 of the International Convention Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.”

Kindly Share This Story: